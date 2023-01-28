SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Trading Down 0.6%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.10). 100,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 174,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.35 ($0.10).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

SDX Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £16.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.