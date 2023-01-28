Scotiabank Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 57.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after buying an additional 430,634 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,248,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

