Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 216,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 25,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Scienjoy has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $92.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

