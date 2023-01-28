Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.18 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

