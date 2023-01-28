Scholastic Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Scholastic has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 43.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Scholastic by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

