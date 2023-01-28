Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 85,900 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Schmitt Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMIT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 1,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,972. Schmitt Industries has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $147,910.40, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schmitt Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.42% of Schmitt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

