SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $340.20.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $289.03 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.95 and a 200 day moving average of $299.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.