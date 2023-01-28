Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$178.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$181.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a sell rating and set a C$150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$161.08.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

TSE:CNR opened at C$157.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$105.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$166.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$159.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$137.26 and a 1-year high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.862 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

