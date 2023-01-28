Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.96%.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 107.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SASR. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

