Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

