Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Update

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock remained flat at $27.28 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,747. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $32.79.
Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
