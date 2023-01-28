Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

SALM stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.86 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

