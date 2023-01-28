Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Short Interest Update

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 98.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 146.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of SAIA traded up $16.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.75. 728,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,348. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $304.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

