Safeguard Financial LLC Has $641,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,663,000 after acquiring an additional 618,318 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,085 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

