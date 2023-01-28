Safeguard Financial LLC Has $23.55 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 21.8% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 208,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after acquiring an additional 31,208 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 449,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,094,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VUG stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $235.75. 1,305,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,030. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

