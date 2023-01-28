Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $175.71 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Safe has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $8.43 or 0.00036494 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $175.71 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00248283 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00102668 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00057874 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000397 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.37541638 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.