Safe Price Reaches $8.33 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $173.51 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $8.33 or 0.00036337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00246408 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00103743 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00058212 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004325 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000397 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.36102701 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

