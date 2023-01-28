Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Down 0.9 %

RUTH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.41. 261,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,807. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $578.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ruth’s Hospitality Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

