RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12, RTT News reports. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RPC stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.69. RPC has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

RPC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. RPC’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 136,597 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,457,489.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,801,255 shares in the company, valued at $840,809,390.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 136,597 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,457,489.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,801,255 shares in the company, valued at $840,809,390.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pam R. Rollins sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock worth $11,197,202. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 219.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 337.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 794,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 744,744 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

