Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 92,517 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,517 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up 1.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $77,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

XEL stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

