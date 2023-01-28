Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,351 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.14% of Schlumberger worth $73,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.9 %

SLB opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,129 shares of company stock valued at $18,714,943. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

