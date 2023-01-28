Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 975,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,273 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Tyson Foods worth $64,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

