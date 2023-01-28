Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $89.38 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,468 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.5% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.12% of Duke Energy worth $89,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 93.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

