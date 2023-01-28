Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $55.11 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,717,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 92,777 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $55,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

