Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $47.42 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $47,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.