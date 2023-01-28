Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,480 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $15,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

NYSE:HI opened at $45.62 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

