Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100,258 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 2.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $136,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $38,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Shares of COP stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.