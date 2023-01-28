Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,602,490,000 after buying an additional 923,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $924,132,000 after buying an additional 277,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

