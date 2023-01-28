Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-3.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.90-$16.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $495.43.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded down $10.34 on Friday, reaching $434.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.37. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.