Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 6,698 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.92. 2,373,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.55.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

