Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 212 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Boeing by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Boeing by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 78,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,972 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.94.

Boeing stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,237,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,124. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.96.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

