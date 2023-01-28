Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 2,880 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 377,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 645,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,963 shares of company stock worth $88,258,827 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,784,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,274. The company has a market capitalization of $267.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

