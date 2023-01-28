Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 1,671 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.13. 2,122,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,330. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

