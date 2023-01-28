Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $7.37 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.06% of V.F. worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VFC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,053,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

