Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $334,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.18. 696,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,772. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

