Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 263,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

MDT traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,858,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,421. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

