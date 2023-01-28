Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.96.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
