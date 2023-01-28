Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rock Tech Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of RCKTF stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.39. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$5.39.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc is a lithium chemical technology company, which engages in the development of lithium and rare metals projects in Canada. It holds interest in Georgia Lake lithium project. The company was founded on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.