Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $235.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

RHHBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. Roche has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

About Roche

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 8.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.7% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.