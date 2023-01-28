Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $235.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.00.
RHHBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Roche Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. Roche has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche
About Roche
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.