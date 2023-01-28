Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

Robert Half International Trading Up 5.4 %

RHI opened at $85.20 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

