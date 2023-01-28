Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 28.98%.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry Hoff bought 8,800 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.