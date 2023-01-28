Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 28.98%.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Larry Hoff bought 8,800 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

