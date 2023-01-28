Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $963,789.17 and $16,559.82 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00049180 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030129 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018165 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004319 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00214324 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00190152 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,309.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

