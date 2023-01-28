RGC Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Stock Performance

RGC Resources stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $228.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 37.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 111.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.