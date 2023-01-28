RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

RF Industries Price Performance

RFIL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,491. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About RF Industries

RFIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

(Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.