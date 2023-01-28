Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Short Interest Update

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 674,998 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,938,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,950,000.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.13 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,208. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

