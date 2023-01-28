Revain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.98 Million (REV)

Revain (REV) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Revain has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a market cap of $52.98 million and $275,285.12 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00398796 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,439.28 or 0.27992510 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00590821 BTC.
About Revain
REV is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
