ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Price Performance

Shares of RETO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,178. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

