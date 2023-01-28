Request Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $111.67 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Request has a total market cap of $111.67 million and $3.32 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00050564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030017 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00217308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10849476 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,302,082.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

