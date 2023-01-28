Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.374 per share by the bank on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Republic Bancorp to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
Republic Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $858.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.58. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $50.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic Bancorp (RBCAA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.