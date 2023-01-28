Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.374 per share by the bank on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Republic Bancorp to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $858.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.58. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $50.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

