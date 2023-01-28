RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Short Interest Update

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
RENN Fund Stock Performance
RCG stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. RENN Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.
RENN Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.
RENN Fund Company Profile
RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.
