RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Short Interest Update

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

RCG stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. RENN Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

RENN Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RENN Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RENN Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in RENN Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 204,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in RENN Fund by 62.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

